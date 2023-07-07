A PROGRESSIVE PRESCRIPTION TO FIX HIGHER ED. “To sum up Bunch’s argument, the U.S. should make universal postsecondary education a ‘public good.'”
The K-12 system is universal and it’s not doing so hot–how about we fix that first?
