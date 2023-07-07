IT WAS MY UNDERSTANDING THAT THERE WOULD BE NO MATH: Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson’s glaring error. “The survival rate of 99.6839% is not double 99.5549%. The claim that survival rates for black newborns double when they have black physicians is just plain false. The fact that neither the Association of American Medical Colleges nor Jackson’s clerks could read and properly understand a medical study is an alarming indication for the current state of both medical and legal education.”

Plus: “This wasn’t the only obvious error in progressive dissents. Justice Sotomayor also made at least one in her dissent on the 303 Creative case.” The Pulse nightclub shooting was apparently an Islamic terrorist act aimed at Americans, not an anti-gay terrorist act. But even if it were an Islamic terrorist act aimed at gays, Islamic terrorist Omar Mateen makes a poor example of American homophobia.