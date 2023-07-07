DEAR LORD PEOPLE, HAVE YOU SEEN THE BIDEN JUNTA? CocaineGate Update: Coke Stash Was Found in Secure Place ‘Near the Situation Room’ Not Accessible to ‘Average People’.

I read about the Clinton White House, which frankly in comparison to the current mess was clean and upright, so I kind of assume everyone at the Biden White House sprinkles cocaine on their morning oatmeal, bathes in LSD and smokes meth before lunch. If you think about it, it goes a long way to explaining the stuff they do and believe.