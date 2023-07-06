FIGHT THE POWER: Republicans sue over rejection of party nominee to election board in Georgia’s most populous county. “The Republican Party in Georgia’s most populous county is suing local elected officials over the rejection of one of the party’s nominees to serve on the county election board, saying he was being punished for trying to clean up voter rolls. In the lawsuit filed Friday, the Fulton County Republican Party asks a judge to order the county Board of Commissioners to appoint Jason Frazier to the county Board of Elections and Registration. Fulton County, which includes most of the city of Atlanta, is a Democratic stronghold.”