AN ODYSSEY LIKE NO OTHER: Remember Odysseus? Took him 10 years to make it home to Ithaca from the Trojan War and he was the only one of his mates to make it. Being the sole survivor was one thing Greek king had in common with the lone sperm cell from your father that helped make you you.

But the Cyclopes in “The Odyssey” were nothing compared to the giant challenges faced by sperm cells seeking to fertilize an egg and start the creation of a new human being. You need not agree with everything in this HillFaith post to appreciate the incredible complexity of becoming a baby human, as depicted by the Nucleus Medical Media and evolutionary biologist Jonathan McLatchie.