WELL, UNLESS YOU’RE DONALD TRUMP: If You Want the Government to Forgive Your Criminal Mistakes, Run for President.
Seven years later it’s clear that this headline should have continued and be a Democrat.
WELL, UNLESS YOU’RE DONALD TRUMP: If You Want the Government to Forgive Your Criminal Mistakes, Run for President.
Seven years later it’s clear that this headline should have continued and be a Democrat.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.