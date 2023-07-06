THIS IS ALWAYS THE FUTURE OF PROGRESSIVISM: San Francisco: Kids With Bats Attacking Moms, Nannies Picking Up Children After School.
Marxism isn’t safe for children and other living things.
THIS IS ALWAYS THE FUTURE OF PROGRESSIVISM: San Francisco: Kids With Bats Attacking Moms, Nannies Picking Up Children After School.
Marxism isn’t safe for children and other living things.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.