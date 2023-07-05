AND DO WHAT? THE CHANCE OF SURVIVAL FOR BLUE HELMETS IN FLY OVER COUNTRY WOULD BE COUNTED IN SECONDS: The U.N. Is Planning To Seize Global ‘Emergency’ Powers With Biden’s Support.

Although I suppose they could shed their uniform and join the other illegals in the homeless encampments and the welfare line.

Oh, the rest of the world? Yeah. Without America’s military might (and seriously, we’re in enough trouble already) the UN forces can be defeated by local troops of boy-scout equivalent forces pretty much everywhere.

Let me add that giving power to the UN makes me change my calculus on “Knaves or fools” to “Yes, both.”