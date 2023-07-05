‘TOLERANT’ LEFT AIMS DEATH THREAT BARRAGE AT LORIE SMITH: She’s the determined website designer who stood up for her right not to be be forced to speak ideas with which she disagrees. The Supreme Court’s 303 Creative v. Elenis decision upheld her right and that of every American.

So now, Smith tells The Epoch Times, her reward is a sudden surge in the intensity of the steady flow of harassment she has received for the seven years that led to the June 30 victory for the First Amendment. The surge includes death threats to Smith and members of her family.