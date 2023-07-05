OUR “CREATIVE CLASS” IS FULL OF SELF-IMPORTANT, SELF-RIGHTEOUS MORONS: “While a partnership with an individual with over 150,000 Instagram followers might seem appealing on its face, Son de Flor doesn’t seem to understand that an individual is only an influencer for a brand if they actually influence potential customers in a positive way.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.