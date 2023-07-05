“ANIMAL RIGHTS” IS TWADDLE: Nature, Toothless and Declawed: Martha Nussbaum’s dubious case for animals as liberal subjects. Bah. You never hear this kind of sentiment from, say, farmers, or others who spend a lot of time around animals that aren’t basically pets.

I have some related thoughts here.

And so does Arthur Allen Leff.

Plus:

This last argument goes back at least as far as Benjamin Franklin. Animal rights partisans will tell you that it’s old and long-since refuted, but it’s actually just old.