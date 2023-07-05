MY NEW YORK POST COLUMN: CDC boss’ utterly laughable exit warning on politicized ‘science.’ “What we’ve seen repeatedly is the use of ‘science’ as an excuse for bullying people into going along with leftist policies, when there’s not any actual science involved. A statement isn’t ‘science’ just because people who call themselves scientists make it. If it’s not supported by data and replicable research, it’s just opinion. And, sometimes, just bullying.”