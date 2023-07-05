MATT TAIBBI: Remember, Freedom Is Good. Things have gotten so weird, even the most uncontroversial parts of the American experience are becoming taboo. “The country today is run by politicians who spend all their time telling us freedom is dangerous, and the press won’t go near the word unless it can wedge it into an act of self-flagellation, à la the Washington Post headline today: ‘How an enslaved genius saved the Capitol dome’s ‘Freedom’ statue.’ The one thing this country doesn’t need to be ashamed of is its unifying idea, and our cultural and political leaders have somehow managed to turn even that into a source of division.”

Well, that’s because so many of our institutions, especially in media and academia, are anti-American. Also, the people running them are garbage people. That’s all.