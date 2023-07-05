DON SURBER: Judge orders Biden to stop censoring Real Americans.

The Washington Post owned by Jeff Bezos whined, “The Trump-appointed judge’s move could upend years of efforts to enhance coordination between the government and social media companies.”

Because the feds got social media outlets to serve as surrogate censors, Judge Doughty issued an injunction forbidding the feds from talking to the people who run social media. He did so on the Fourth of July because fighting the evil of government censorship is embedded in the birth of a free America.

Plus:

In his order, he said, “In this case, Plaintiffs allege that Defendants suppressed conservative-leaning free speech, such as:

“(1) suppressing the Hunter Biden laptop story prior to the 2020 Presidential election;

“(2) suppressing speech about the lab-leak theory of COVID-19’s origin;

“(3) suppressing speech about the efficiency of masks and COVID-19 lockdowns;

“(4) suppressing speech about the efficiency of COVID-19 vaccines;

“(5) suppressing speech about election integrity in the 2020 presidential election;

“(6) suppressing speech about the security of voting by mail;

“(7) suppressing parody content about Defendants;

“(8) suppressing negative posts about the economy;

“and (9) suppressing negative posts about President Biden.”

I follow the news pretty close but reading the breath-taking amount of censorship heaped upon us by the federal government is shocking. The censorship and the lies raise the argument that we should defund the entire enterprise and let the states govern and the National Guard and local militias protect our borders.

You have to read the decision itself to appreciate just how often and routinely the Biden administration got Facebook and Twitter to censor posts and ban dissenters, including Robert Francis Kennedy Jr. There are 18 incidents in the first 93 days of the Biden administration’s takeover of the White House.

The CDC also engaged in this orgy of unconstitutionality.