WHY IS CHINA SUCH A HOTBED OF RACISM? Chinese social media users are not impressed with your ham sandwich. “The plain ham sandwiches, simple salads and other American-style packed lunches that fill office refrigerators don’t exactly scream ‘Instagram.’ But they’re a social media sensation in China, where they have their own hashtag: #WhitePeopleFood.”

Of course, James Lileks outdid them years ago, but nice effort folks.