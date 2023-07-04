WHY IS ACADEMIA SO RACIST AND SEXIST? White Professor Disgusts Women Historians’ Conference.

A conference for female historians this weekend was plunged into turmoil when a prominent white academic speaking at the main event said her professional life would have been easier if she were Black. She was identified by attendees of the Berkshire Conference of Women Historians, on social media and in an interview, as USC professor emerita of history Lois Banner, who co-founded the biennial event in the 1970s. Banner—author of a 2012 biography of Marilyn Monroe—reportedly also said she wished she was a lesbian because they were good at building community and organizing. She did not respond to a request for comment. “She was immediately called out for her blatantly racist remarks, and refused to apologize, let alone listen, to the reason why her remarks were horrifying wrong [sic]. ‘You won’t change my mind, I’m 84 years old,’” Stephanie Narrow, a doctoral student who attended the Friday night plenary session, tweeted. “The room is shaken, it’s palpable,” Narrow added.

“Shaken.” Also, “Narrow.” If you put that name in a novel it would seem heavy-handed.

From the comments: “Where is her actual quote? This is a story of what she reportedly said and how others reacted. If what she supposedly said was said, is she not entitled to HER own interpretation of HER own work experience? She can’t have her own wishes for herself?”

Right? I mean, if she doesn’t identify as racist or sexist, it’s wrong to misbigot her.