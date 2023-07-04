THERE’S A 30-CALIBER SOLUTION TO THIS: ‘I’m terrified’: Woman said black bears keep coming to her home.
If you shoot bears who come around people, they’ll stop. That’s how we did it before. And by “before,” I mean, “before society went insane.”
THERE’S A 30-CALIBER SOLUTION TO THIS: ‘I’m terrified’: Woman said black bears keep coming to her home.
If you shoot bears who come around people, they’ll stop. That’s how we did it before. And by “before,” I mean, “before society went insane.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.