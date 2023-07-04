DON SURBER: The Day John Adams Predicted.

The United States is a divided mess as Democrats have encouraged tribalism in their efforts to gain power, splitting us apart. Patriotism is at a low point. Fox reported most voters think America’s best days are a thing of the past.

Rubbish. When America turned four score and seven, Americans were slaughtering one another at Gettysburg and Vicksburg. America became great again by the time its centennial arrived.

The deterioration and abandonment of Manhattan in the late 1960s and early 1970s gave way to the tall ships arriving in New York Harbor to celebrate the bicentennial.