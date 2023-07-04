ANTISEMITISM IN AMERICA: NY Times Runs Yet Another Suspiciously-Timed Hit Piece on Hasidic Yeshivas, Casts Them as “Lawbreakers.”

Lawbreakers? They say that like it’s a bad thing.

Covid Flashback: Brooklyn Jewish Leaders Use Bolt Cutters to Reopen Park Closed by City. “The lock was cut after Jewish residents held a rally outside the park on Monday evening, calling on New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio to open the park and allow children inside. The park has reportedly been broken into at least 25 times over the past several weeks. Another video clip posted on social media showed a woman shouting at the Jewish residents for opening the park.”

Angering the Covid Karens was just a plus.

Plus: “Last week, three Orthodox Jewish congregants along with two Catholic priests filed a lawsuit against de Blasio and New York governor Andrew Cuomo in federal court, alleging that the state selectively enforced pandemic-control measures on religious New Yorkers, violating their constitutional rights. Even as mass protests were allowed to take place across the state, people of faith were targeted with threats of criminal prosecution and $1000 fines for violating the restrictions on group gatherings, the suit alleges.”