NEWS I HOPE YOU DON’T NEED TO USE: Anesthesiologists warn: Stop taking Ozempic, Wegovy before surgery. “Semaglutide (Ozempic, Wegovy) and other drugs of their class known as GLP-1 receptor agonists cause digestion to slow down, which decreases hunger and reduces how much people eat. That food left in the stomach increases the risk you will vomit while under anesthesia, said ASA President Dr. Michael Champeau.”