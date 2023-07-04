WHICH IN TURN WILL MAKE IT USELESS AND IRRELEVANT: Watchdog Group: Biden Administration Pushing to Make A.I. Inherently Left-Wing.
I mean, it’s true. But in the long term it’s just another manifestation of this administration’s mierdas touch.
