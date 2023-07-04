THIS WILL CERTAINLY HELP THE CRIME PROBLEM IN NYC: City Council Wants ‘NYPD to File Millions of Reports’ on Everything, Including Small Encounters.
Nothing reassures law enforcement officers more than endless paperwork….
THIS WILL CERTAINLY HELP THE CRIME PROBLEM IN NYC: City Council Wants ‘NYPD to File Millions of Reports’ on Everything, Including Small Encounters.
Nothing reassures law enforcement officers more than endless paperwork….
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.