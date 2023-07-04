DO WE BELIEVE THEM? Biden Administration Stresses “No Plans Underway” for Research on Blocking Sunlight for Climate “Protection”.
I don’t know about you, but if these mugs tell me water is wet, I assume we are enduring a strange dry-water effect.
DO WE BELIEVE THEM? Biden Administration Stresses “No Plans Underway” for Research on Blocking Sunlight for Climate “Protection”.
I don’t know about you, but if these mugs tell me water is wet, I assume we are enduring a strange dry-water effect.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.