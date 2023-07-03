JOHN HINDERAKER SAYS “BRING IT:” IMPEACH JUSTICES? SURE, GO AHEAD. “The Democrats evidently assume that voters share their outrage over, in particular, the Court’s decision banning race discrimination in college admissions. But do they? As we have written many times, affirmative action–race discrimination in academia, business and government–has never been popular. The ABC News/Ipsos poll finds that this is still true.”