RULE OF LAW: Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes tells U.S. Supreme Court to shove it.
Colorado has a law on the books that says, in simple terms, a business open to the public can’t discriminate against gay people.
The radical right-wing majority of the U.S. Supreme Court issued a ruling last week saying that, yes, it can.
The court took the side of a web designer in Colorado who said it was her First Amendment right to refuse to design wedding websites for same-sex couples.
Arizona has a law much like Colorado’s.
Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes announced in no uncertain terms that her office is determined to enforce it.
The Supreme Court be damned.
This is the point of the propaganda campaign against the Court: A journalistic effort to promote Massive Resistance.