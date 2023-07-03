ROGER KIMBALL: The Supreme Court Wakes Up.

The Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) hasn’t given conservatives a straight flush.

Justices John Roberts and Brett Kavanaugh broke ranks with their conservative confrères in the so-called voter rights case in Alabama.

I say “so-called voter rights case” because, in fact, it had nothing to do with the law, which stipulates that everyone, black or white, be granted free access to the ballot.

No, that was mere cover for the real purpose of the case, which was to find a way to create more Democratic districts.

The Court said that there had to more black districts constructed.

But a black district is, as a matter of fact, a Democratic one. QED.

Let’s draw a veil over that unfortunate decision and celebrate two more recent ones: the (pardon) “so-called” affirmative action case and the student loan case.

Let’s take the second one first.

The easiest way to understand what just happened is to begin by understanding what the word “loan” means. . . . They wanted you, the taxpayer, to pay instead. President Joe Biden thought this was a good idea.