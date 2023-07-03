HOW ABOUT IF WE SHOOT BEARS THAT COME NEAR HUMANS OR THEIR DOGS?

Wildlife authorities say that dog owners should walk their pets on a short leash that doesn’t retract, and that people should remove all sources of food, including bird feeders or bird seed, from outdoor spaces because they can attract bears…. According to the National Park Service, if you surprise a bear and it is not acting in a predatory way toward you, you should wave your arms to show the bear that you are human and then “slowly and calmly back away while avoiding direct eye contact.”

The notion that predators are somehow morally superior to humans is moronic. They’re threats to be managed, with no special moral standing of their own, and the best way to teach them to avoid humans is to shoot them when they don’t.