DON SURBER: The Bioweapon That Elected Biden.

As Sun Tzu said 2,500 years ago, “The supreme art of war is to subdue the enemy without fighting.”

Chairman Xi did so by using a bioweapon and bribes to eliminate the leader who opposed him. Xi replaced him with Biden who he bought off a few years earlier for a lousy few million dollars.

The Jerusalem Post reported, “China deliberately engineered the coronavirus virus as a bioweapon, a Wuhan Institute of Virology researcher claimed this week in an interview conducted by Chinese-born human rights activist and author Jennifer Zeng.

“Researcher Chao Shao asserts that the virus was deliberately engineered by China as a bioweapon, and that his colleagues were tasked with identifying the most effective strain for spreading among various species, including people.”