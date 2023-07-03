EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY: Inflation Causes Fourth Of July Cookout Items To Hit Record High: Report.

Average per-person spending on Fourth of July food items rose to $93.34 in 2023 amid persistent inflation, new data from a National Retail Federation (NRF) survey found. The figure is the highest ever recorded by the NRF since the survey began in 2003, marking a $9.22 increase since last year when the individual cost averaged out to $84.12. The survey, conducted from June 1st to June 7th, fielded responses from 8,225 consumers.

The Biden Administration boasted last year that the cost had dropped sixteen cents, though that wasn’t actually true. Still, in a few years, when we’re eating bugburgers and bugdogs cooked over a solar cooker, we’ll look back on July 4, 2023 as luxurious.

Reminds me of the old Soviet joke: “How’s today, Boris.” “Average.” “Average?” “Worse than yesterday, better than tomorrow, so average.”

In the Biden era, we live in an old Soviet joke.

Related: Why Team Biden might be purposefully grinding down the middle class. “Vladimir Lenin supposedly once said, ‘The way to crush the bourgeoisie is to grind them between the millstones of taxation and inflation.’ There’s some doubt as to whether this line is genuine; regardless, it seems like a pretty good description of what the Biden administration is doing to America’s middle class.”