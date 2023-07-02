AHAHAHAHAH! (BREATHES) AHAHAHAHAH! Liberal Dilemma: “Just Stop Oil” Climate Protestors Disrupt Gay Pride March.
So, sue me. I have a puerile sense of humor!
AHAHAHAHAH! (BREATHES) AHAHAHAHAH! Liberal Dilemma: “Just Stop Oil” Climate Protestors Disrupt Gay Pride March.
So, sue me. I have a puerile sense of humor!
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.