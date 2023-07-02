CAN YOU GIVE AN F-MINUS? White House Report Card: Court losses, Hunter’s fumbles, trip Biden.
Related: Biden loses ‘ghost gun’ case, ATF ban ‘unlawful.’
Also, Biden trips Biden, often enough. I mean, literally, not figuratively.
CAN YOU GIVE AN F-MINUS? White House Report Card: Court losses, Hunter’s fumbles, trip Biden.
Related: Biden loses ‘ghost gun’ case, ATF ban ‘unlawful.’
Also, Biden trips Biden, often enough. I mean, literally, not figuratively.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.