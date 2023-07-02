GLAD I’M STAYING HOME THIS WEEKEND: United Airlines CEO is forced to issue groveling apology after hopping on a private jet amid cancelation chaos – leaving his paying customers stuck at the airport ahead of July 4 holiday.

On the other hand, Pete Buttigieg:

Kirby, meanwhile, is engaged in a war of words with the Transport Secretary, Pete Buttigieg, over the week’s chaos. Kirby said in a memo to employees this week that the FAA had ‘failed’ the airline over the weekend because of a lack of adequate staffing at air traffic control centers.

Buttigieg had time to pose with Instagram influencer Erika Kullberg.

