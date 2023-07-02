EXPECT THIS KIND OF MESSAGING TO BECOME MORE MAINSTREAM AS BIRTH RATES PLUMMET: Conservative influencers are pushing an anti-birth control message.

It may even become government policy. Remember that most fertility policy around the world is based, at least loosely, on Paul Ehrlich’s “Population Bomb” scare story, which was false.

The Dobbs opinion may even be a foreshadowing of this change. Flashback: A ‘living Constitution’ on the right?

Lastly, what about the Warren Court’s decisions on reproductive rights in Griswold v. Connecticut (striking down laws against birth control for married people), Eisenstadt v. Baird (doing the same for singles), and Roe v. Wade (finding a constitutional right to abortion)? These decisions were written against a background of hysteria about a “population explosion,” but now the United States — like many other countries — faces not a population explosion but a baby bust, with birth rates too low to sustain population, or to produce enough workers to fund retirement programs for the elderly. These decisions were also followed by a breakdown in family structures that continues to get worse. I can imagine a “living Constitution” conservative concluding that, whatever the logic of these decisions is, experience has shown them to be too flawed to survive.

As Oliver Wendell Holmes said, the life of the law has not been logic, it has been experience.