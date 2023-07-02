LIFE IN THE BLUE ZONES: Controversial Boston City Councilor driving with ‘revoked license’ crashes car with son inside into house.

A controversial, defund-the-police Boston City Councilor crashed her car into a house, injuring herself and her 7-year-old son.

Kendra Lara, 33, was driving with a “revoked license” in an unregistered car without insurance and an expired inspection sticker and her son, Zaire, was not in a booster seat at the time of the crash, according to a police report obtained by The Post. . . .

Zaire was taken to Boston Children’s Hospital where he received “several stitches” and is expected to be all right, her office said in a statement quoted by the Boston Globe.

Lara was once described as “the first black socialist ever to be elected to the Boston City Council,” and confirmed in a text message that she was involved in a crash Friday, her office said, adding she was with her son in the emergency room. Lara reportedly suffered “some cuts and will probably require some stitches,” her spokesman said.