Controversial Boston City Councilor driving with 'revoked license' crashes car with son inside into house.
A controversial, defund-the-police Boston City Councilor crashed her car into a house, injuring herself and her 7-year-old son.
Kendra Lara, 33, was driving with a “revoked license” in an unregistered car without insurance and an expired inspection sticker and her son, Zaire, was not in a booster seat at the time of the crash, according to a police report obtained by The Post. . . .
Zaire was taken to Boston Children’s Hospital where he received “several stitches” and is expected to be all right, her office said in a statement quoted by the Boston Globe.
Lara was once described as “the first black socialist ever to be elected to the Boston City Council,” and confirmed in a text message that she was involved in a crash Friday, her office said, adding she was with her son in the emergency room. Lara reportedly suffered “some cuts and will probably require some stitches,” her spokesman said.
Suspiciously, there’s no word of any sort of intoxication test. Sent by a friend from Boston who comments: “The Boston Globe basically won’t report it.”