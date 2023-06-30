21ST CENTURY RELATIONSHIPS: A young woman has aired her struggle with “picking up” fellow singles at the gym, after she tried to approach a man during a workout.

“I know I’m not supposed to be looking at guys in the gym. I know I’m not supposed to be picking up people in the gym. But it’s the only place I go where there’s men at – so give me a break.”

Her latter comments seemingly addressed the trend of women filming and then calling out men for their “creepy” behaviour while exercising.

Hannah was prompted to make her video after working out near a “really attractive” man for almost an hour, saying she tried to make eye contact with him.

“The whole time I was working out I was like, ‘This guy’s really attractive, I want to talk to him’. How the f**k do you do that, though?” she said.

“I felt like I kept looking over but he never looked at me. Never caught on once looking at me, so I couldn’t accidentally catch eyes with him.”