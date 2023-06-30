ANN ALTHOUSE NOTICES THAT even affirmative action supporters have abandoned the term “critical mass.” “I think ‘critical mass’ was mostly a way to re-label racial balancing, to let schools just look at the numbers and not need to do the difficult work of judging the applicant as a collection [of] various attributes.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.