JEFFREY CARTER: When Elites Don’t Fight, Why Should Anybody? “During the Obama and the current Biden administrations, the culture of the military has been deliberately changed. They are focusing on equity, ESG, and all the woke bullshit that destroys everything else. . . . The military reduced its standards and still can’t get enough bodies. Many of the ones that do come in are too fat to fight. 8 weeks of basic training doesn’t change that. Not only that, they aren’t educated enough after spending their lives in government-run union-run schools to execute anything in the military. Many recruits spend time in remedial education classes to get them up to speed on their reading, writing, and arithmetic.”