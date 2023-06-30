THE DECLINE (AND FALL?) OF COLLEGE. As I believe Glenn has already pointed out, part of the reason affirmative action got shot down is that courts no longer have the confidence that colleges are making sound academic judgments. Schools doing things like eliminating the SAT to obfuscate admissions processes aren’t going to help with this, either.
