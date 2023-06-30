IT IS PERHAPS FITTING THAT SO MANY STUDENTS’ FIRST ENCOUNTER WITH HIGHER EDUCATION IS A CORRUPT LIE: I Teach at an Elite College. Here’s a Look Inside the Racial Gaming of Admissions. “The Chinese and Korean kids wanted to know how to make their application materials seem less Chinese or Korean. The rich white kids wanted to know ways to seem less rich and less white. The Black kids wanted to make sure they came across as Black enough. Ditto for the Latino and Middle Eastern kids. Seemingly everyone I interacted with as a tutor — white or brown, rich or poor, student or parent — believed that getting into an elite college required what I came to call racial gamification. For these students, the college admissions process had been reduced to performance art, in which they were tasked with either minimizing or maximizing their identity.”

UPDATE:

ABC brought in an incoming Brown University student during their Special Report to speak out in favor of the Supreme Court ruling on affirmative action. I can't even begin to describe how based this kid was. pic.twitter.com/2jl1RVbHfk — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 29, 2023

Plus:

Joe Biden says Affirmative Action has been misunderstood, then proceeds to describe how candidates with identical qualifications get picked by race. Sounds like people understood it perfectly Joe. pic.twitter.com/HHjfTiTLRT — Media Research Center (@theMRC) June 29, 2023

ANOTHER UPDATE: Affirmative action supporter: It has created ‘a warped and race-obsessed American university culture.’ Analysis: True.

MORE: