IS SHE MENTALLY SLOW? SHE HAS TO ASK THAT? ‘It Smells Bad’: Nikki Haley Asks Whether Biden Loves Hunter More Than He Loves America.
The Bidens would sell out America for a used condom and a pack of Twinkies. Arguably they already have.
IS SHE MENTALLY SLOW? SHE HAS TO ASK THAT? ‘It Smells Bad’: Nikki Haley Asks Whether Biden Loves Hunter More Than He Loves America.
The Bidens would sell out America for a used condom and a pack of Twinkies. Arguably they already have.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.