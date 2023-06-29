OH! ARE WE PRETENDING WE HAVE CLEAN ELECTIONS? Pennsylvania Poll: Trump Edges Out Biden, Leads GOP Field by Double Digits.
What leads to this, admittedly charming, illusion?
