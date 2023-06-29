HEY, IT WAS A SWEET GRIFT FOR HER: ‘Pow Wow Chow’ author has thoughts on affirmative action.
Plus:
I’m sorry but it’s f*** hysterical that this white woman falsely claimed to be a person of color for years — using that bogus distinction to her personal & professional advantage — and just this week we discovered she’s actually the descendant of slave owners. Chefs’ kiss 🤌 https://t.co/gaSSxUDxPq
— Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 29, 2023
And:
You literally filled out forms by your own hand where you cited “American Indian” as your race at U of Pennsylvania, Harvard, the Assoc of American Law Schools, & your 1986 Texas bar registration card. They falsely advertised you as a minority in faculty directories. Sit down. https://t.co/N47oxDwly1
— Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 29, 2023