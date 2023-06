FEMINISM IN THE 1990S: VAGINAS RULE! Life in the 2020s: Your vagina has been demoted to “bonus hole.” “Not to put too fine a point on it, but if you are a woman, a vagina is not a ‘bonus;’ it is a normal part of the human body.”

To be fair, they’re at war with the very concept of “normal.”

Plus: “Fear not, friends, if you object to ‘bonus hole’ you can substitute the more euphonious “front hole” without losing clarity. Your doctor will understand that too.”