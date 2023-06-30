I ASSUME THE WHITE HOUSE IS ACTUALLY HOPING THAT DEMONIZATION OF THE GOP CANDIDATE, SOME MANUFACTURED CRISIS, AND A LITTLE CHEATING WILL GET HIM REELECTED: The Bidenomics smokescreen won’t help the president.

Here is the truth about the Biden economy: it is barely growing (real growth in the last quarter was 1.1 percent) despite massive federal stimulus. Trillions in spending have thrust our nation’s debt and deficits into the red zone and kicked off inflation, driving real wages lower for 26 consecutive months. Inflation hitting a 40-year high required one of the largest-ever increases in interest rates, which in turned caused three of the biggest bank failures in our nation’s history.

In addition to huge spending, any number of Biden policies, including the intentional squashing of our fossil fuels industries, the “Buy American at any price” union favoritism and the crushing ramp-up in business regulations, have spurred inflation. That is the nut of Bidenomics.

White House spokesperson Olivia Dalton describes Biden’s economic policies as “incredibly popular.” Like most of Biden’s pitch, that is simply not true; RealClearPolitics places the average of his approval ratings on the economy at a minus 17, with 38 percent approving and 57 percent disapproving.

A Gallup poll showed a slight uptick in June in how Americans view their economic conditions, but it remained in deeply negative territory at -32. Only 19 percent rate the economy as excellent or good, compared to 44 percent who say it is poor. Problematic for Biden: Independents as well as Republicans are sour on the economy, and more than two-thirds of that critical group say it is getting worse.