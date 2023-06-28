A PILE OF MANURE BY ANY OTHER NAME…: Biden puts all his chips on the table with a push on ‘Bidenomics.’

President Joe Biden is tying his political fate to the U.S. economy — recessionary risks be damned.

The White House this week is going all in on a campaign to claim credit for the nation’s post-pandemic resurgence, touting an economic vision that aides see as so central to Biden’s presidential legacy they’ve gone as far as giving it a name: “Bidenomics.”

“The strategy certainly makes sense,” Michael Strain, the director of economic policy studies at the American Enterprise Institute, said of Biden lashing himself to an economy defined so far by rising wages and near record-low unemployment.