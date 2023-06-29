OUT: TWO-MINUTE HATE. IN: FOURTH OF JULY LOVE. A lawprof friend emails:

This July 4th, as you celebrate our Independence, please raise a glass, take a photo, or make a short video expressing admiration for Justice Clarence Thomas — and post it to social media, optionally with #NORTH-IS-STILL-NORTH.

No need to get legal or defensive, and no need for negativity or criticism of anyone. Instead, please praise him for his courage, independence, intellectual leadership, warmth, and personal humanity.

In response to the Orwellian “two minutes of Hate,” he should get some well-deserved Love!

As Justice Thomas said, “right is still right, even if you stand by yourself.” Let’s all stand with Justice Clarence Thomas this Independence Day. We love you, Justice Thomas!