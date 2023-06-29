WHAT WOULD YOU SAY? Is the Bible still relevant in America and western societies? Predictions of the demise of biblical influence are common, including, strangely enough, among people who continue to cherish the best-selling book in human history.

But the folks at the Colson Center — the finest legacy of the famous Watergate-Conspirator-Turned-Christian-Apologist — who produce the “What Would You Say” video series, make a compelling case that, if anything, the Bible’s influence is growing. Don’t miss the comments on atheist Tom Holland’s assessment.