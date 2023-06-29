TODAY’S AFFIRMATIVE ACTION OPINION: THE BIGGER PICTURE. I have some thoughts over at Substack.

UPDATE: From the comments over there:

It used to be that adults that were high school graduates wanted their children to go to college, get an education, and better themselves. Based on my circle of friends, that is no longer true. It appears that the only parents I know pushing college to their kids, now, are the college graduate parents. And not all of them. This is a huge change from 20 years ago and a significant indicator of just how much colleges and universities have turned themselves into clowns and can’t even see it. As Glenn notes: “With 57 genders, coloring books and crying rooms for election results, endless crusades against ‘whiteness and “h’eterosexism,’ and the like” …. and the Hollywood admissions scandal and all the other intellectual scandals … who actually thinks that higher education is serious anymore? Especially with annual attendance costs double what a liberal arts major can earn in their first year. The value of the education is rapidly approaching zero and the cost is rapidly approaching infinity. So, the clowns expect deference to their position that affirmative action is the best method of creating more clowns.