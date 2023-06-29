ROBERT SHIBLEY HAS ALREADY POSTED ON THE SUPREME COURT’S AFFIRMATIVE ACTION DECISION. I’ll have more to say later, but I’ll just note that there are sex implications here too. Universities have been (mostly sub rosa) discriminating in favor of males, mostly in non-tech fields, because they have a hard time staying below the 60-65% female threshold, which creates perceptions of a “girls’ school.”
