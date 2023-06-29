I’VE SEEN THE LOCKDOWNS AND THE DAMAGE DONE: Binge drinking increased with home delivery of alcohol during pandemic.
The last five years have been a double-whammy: They not only made alcohol easier to get, they gave people more reasons to drink.
